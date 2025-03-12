Professional Football League President to undergo surgery in May in Baku

The President of the Professional Football League (PFL), Elkhan Samadov, who was involved in a car accident on the road to Khankendi, will undergo another surgery in two months.

According to Sanan Abdullayev, the Media and Marketing Director of PFL, who spoke to Report, the surgery was initially scheduled for mid-March, but it will now take place in May in Baku, based on the doctors' decision, Idman.biz reports.

The accident occurred on December 16, 2023, on the section of the Yevlakh-Aghdam-Lachin road passing through the Aghdam region. The Mercedes Vito vehicle, driven by Rasim Gafarli, was heading towards Khankendi when it lost control and crashed into a road sign. As a result, PFL President Elkhan Samadov, Vice President Aslan Shahgaldiev, Executive Director Zaur Haji-Maharramov, Media and Marketing Director Sanan Abdullayev, Technical Sports Director Elgiz Abbasov, and driver Rasim Gafarli all sustained various degrees of injury. Since the incident, Samadov has undergone multiple surgeries.

