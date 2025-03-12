Polish club makes a decision on Renat Dadashov

Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov is likely to stay with his current club for the new season.

According to Sportal.az, Idman.biz reports that Dadashov, who joined Radomiak during the winter transfer window, has attracted interest from multiple clubs.

His consistent goal-scoring performances have caught the attention of teams in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

However, Radomiak is determined to keep the Azerbaijani forward and has decided to extend his contract. The 25-year-old striker is set to prolong his stay with the club for another year, potentially continuing with them into the 2025/2026 season.

Dadashov’s current contract runs until June 30, 2025. Throughout his career, he has played for clubs including Eintracht Frankfurt, Estoril, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Paços de Ferreira, Grasshopper, Tondela, Hatayspor, and Ankaragucu.

Idman.biz