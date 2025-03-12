12 March 2025
EN

Polish club makes a decision on Renat Dadashov

Football
News
12 March 2025 12:40
27
Polish club makes a decision on Renat Dadashov

Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov is likely to stay with his current club for the new season.

According to Sportal.az, Idman.biz reports that Dadashov, who joined Radomiak during the winter transfer window, has attracted interest from multiple clubs.

His consistent goal-scoring performances have caught the attention of teams in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

However, Radomiak is determined to keep the Azerbaijani forward and has decided to extend his contract. The 25-year-old striker is set to prolong his stay with the club for another year, potentially continuing with them into the 2025/2026 season.

Dadashov’s current contract runs until June 30, 2025. Throughout his career, he has played for clubs including Eintracht Frankfurt, Estoril, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Paços de Ferreira, Grasshopper, Tondela, Hatayspor, and Ankaragucu.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Medical staff on trial: Maradona’s final days under scrutiny
17:34
Football

Medical staff on trial: Maradona’s final days under scrutiny

The trial regarding Diego Maradona’s death has officially started in Argentina

Azerbaijan –Brazil of Europe
16:47
Football

Azerbaijan –Brazil of Europe

Out of 541 players who have featured in the league this season, 102 (18.5%) are Brazilian, averaging 5.67 Brazilians per team
Betting companies take over Brazilian football – $1 billion deal
15:33
Football

Betting companies take over Brazilian football – $1 billion deal

Brazil's top-tier football clubs are set to receive a staggering $1 billion in sponsorship deals from betting companies

Sumgayit’s ‘Ronaldo’ called up for Puerto Rico match
15:21
Football

Sumgayit’s ‘Ronaldo’ called up for Puerto Rico match

Two players from Sumgayit have been called up to their national teams

Rashad Sadygov: "The fight for European Competition spots will continue until the final round"
15:01
Football

Rashad Sadygov: "The fight for European Competition spots will continue until the final round"

Sadygov mentioned that the team has not been given a specific target in terms of placement

Appointments for national team's matches against Haiti and Belarus
14:31
Football

Appointments for national team's matches against Haiti and Belarus

The appointments for the friendly matches of the Azerbaijan national football team against Haiti and Belarus have been confirmed.

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years
10 March 09:34
Football

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years

Juventus endured their worst home defeat in the league in nearly six decades