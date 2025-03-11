Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has released its updated world club rankings, highlighting the European teams that have made the biggest jumps.

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team in Europe, Idman.biz reports.



The Baku club, led by Vasiliy Berezutskiy, moved from 414th to 353rd place, accumulating 68.5 points.

The biggest riser in Europe is Espanyol, which has surged 207 positions. Other notable climbers include:

Heracles (+154)

Antalyaspor (+143)

Como (+137)

Hartberg (+89)

Maccabi Netanya (+81)

Go Ahead Eagles (+73)

Estoril (+71)

Cherno More (+64)

LASK (+63)

On a global scale, the biggest jump belongs to Singapore’s Lion City Sailors, which has improved by 253 places.

Idman.biz