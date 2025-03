A ceremony was held as part of the ‘Goal of the Month’ initiative in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The award was presented before the XXVI round match between Sumgayit and Kapaz, Idman.biz reports.

Turan Manafov, a player of Kapaz, was recognized as the author of January's best goal. The defender's first goal scored in the XIX round match against Turan Tovuz was selected as the best.

The award was presented to Manafov by the Professional Football League (PFL) and Misli.

