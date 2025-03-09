Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded.

Inter claimed a dramatic home victory, Idman.biz reports.

Simone Inzaghi's side was trailing 0-2 at halftime but mounted an impressive comeback to secure a 3-2 win, reaffirming its strength as the reigning Italian champion.

Meanwhile, AC Milan also delivered a remarkable turnaround, winning away against Lecce. Despite being 0-2 down after the 68th minute, the Rossoneri managed to turn the game in their favor.

Serie A, Round 28

18:00. Como – Venezia 1:1

18:00. Parma – Torino 2:2

21:00. Lecce – Milan 2:3

23:30. Inter – Monza 3:2

Idman.biz