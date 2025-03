A meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held.

The meeting also discussed the unpleasant incident that occurred after the match Sumgait-2 - Qarabag-2 of the XXV round in the Substitutes League, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag-2 football player Nihad Mollayev received a direct red card for insulting the referees. The committee punished him for 4 matches. Aghdam club was fined 300 manats.

Idman.biz