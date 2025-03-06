Shamakhi midfielder: "I received an offer from a Cypriot club" – INTERVIEW

Sportal.az interviewed Brahim Konaté, a midfielder for Shamakhi, discussing the team's recent performances, future ambitions, and transfer speculation.

– Shamakhi secured a solid victory against Sabail. Was your primary goal to win, or would a draw have been acceptable?

– As I often say, we step onto the pitch to win all three points. That’s our mindset. The match against Sabail was important, and we are happy with the victory. Now, we are focused on the next game.

– It seemed like Shamakhi played better in the second half. What instructions did the coach give during halftime?

– We stayed focused throughout the match and tried to play carefully. After scoring, the team played with more confidence and freedom.

– You're now just three points behind Neftchi. Do you believe you can climb higher in the standings, or is your only concern staying in the Premier League?

– Our main objective is to secure our place in the Premier League as soon as possible. Everything beyond that would be a bonus. I believe things will go well for us.

– Next, you’ll face Sabah, a team you defeated at home earlier this season. Can you repeat that result?

– After the Sabail match, we immediately shifted our focus to this game. We are preparing thoroughly and will approach it in the best possible way. Our goal is to earn points against Sabah.

– Tough fixtures against Sabah, Araz-Nakhchivan, Zira, and Neftchi are coming up. Is the team ready for this challenging schedule?

– We will do our best to collect maximum points in these crucial matches. I trust my team, and we will take it one game at a time. Hopefully, everything will go well.

– Could we see you in a different team next season? Rumors suggest interest from Cypriot clubs.

– Right now, I’m not thinking about next season. My full focus is on the remainder of this campaign. Once Shamakhi achieves its goal, I’ll consider my future. Yes, there were offers from a Cypriot club this winter, but at the moment, my priority is my current team.

– Your former teammate, Belajdi Pusi, left Shamakhi for Russian Premier League side Fakel. Do you feel his absence in attack? Would you consider moving to Russia?

– It was a great opportunity for Pusi, and I hope everything works out for him and his new club. I wish him all the best.

Idman.biz