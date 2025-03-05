Azerbaijan Championship: Vasilije Bakić scores milestone 850th goal

Shamakhi has reached a significant milestone in the Azerbaijani Championship, scoring their 850th goal in the Misli Premier League during the 25th round.

The team, coached by Aykhan Abbasov, secured a 2-0 victory over Sabail, Idman.biz reports.

The first goal of the match was the milestone 850th, scored by Vasilije Bakić.

The club, which has previously been known as Khazar University, Inter, and Keshla, reached this mark in their 682nd match. Of their total goals, 458 have been scored at home, and 393 on the road.

Notably, Shamakhi trails only Qarabag, Neftchi, and Kapaz in this achievement.

