4 March 2025
EN

Former national team player penalized, Shamkir warned

Football
News
4 March 2025 13:38
4
The controversy during the Hypers Guba vs. Shamkir match in the 14th round of the II League has been legally addressed.

The incidents that occurred during the match were discussed by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, Idman.biz reports.

Ruslan Gurbanov, a player for Hypers Guba, received a direct red card for insulting the referee, resulting in a 4-match suspension. The former national team player caused his team to incur a 300 AZN fine.

His teammate, Sanan Aslanov, was also handed a 4-match suspension for aggressive behavior at the end of the game, resulting in a 300 AZN fine for the Hypers Guba team.

The home team's fans used pyrotechnics, leading to a 150 AZN fine for Hypers Guba.

After the match, Shamkir players were warned for actions that provoked opposing fans during their victory.

Idman.biz

