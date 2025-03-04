Trabzonspor’s away struggles continue, dramatic comeback in Izmir - VIDEO

Round 26 of the Turkish Super Lig has come to an end.

Trabzonspor's poor away form persisted as they suffered another defeat on the road, Idman.biz reports.

Senol Gunes’s side remains winless in away matches, this time falling to Konyaspor. The home team secured victory in stoppage time with a precise penalty kick, sealing a 1-0 win.

Elsewhere, Basaksehir also clinched a 1-0 victory against Sivasspor, while Goztepe and Samsunspor battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw in the race for top spots.

Turkish Super Lig – Round 26

March 3

17:00. Konyaspor 1-0 Trabzonspor



17:00. Gaziantep 3-1 Eyupspor



21:30. Basaksehir 1-0 Sivasspor



21:30. Goztepe 2-2 Samsunspor

Idman.biz