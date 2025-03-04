4 March 2025
Trabzonspor’s away struggles continue, dramatic comeback in Izmir - VIDEO

Football
News
4 March 2025 09:12
Round 26 of the Turkish Super Lig has come to an end.

Trabzonspor's poor away form persisted as they suffered another defeat on the road, Idman.biz reports.

Senol Gunes’s side remains winless in away matches, this time falling to Konyaspor. The home team secured victory in stoppage time with a precise penalty kick, sealing a 1-0 win.

Elsewhere, Basaksehir also clinched a 1-0 victory against Sivasspor, while Goztepe and Samsunspor battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw in the race for top spots.

Turkish Super Lig – Round 26
March 3
17:00. Konyaspor 1-0 Trabzonspor

17:00. Gaziantep 3-1 Eyupspor

21:30. Basaksehir 1-0 Sivasspor

21:30. Goztepe 2-2 Samsunspor

