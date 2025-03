The Inshaatchi football club from Baku will once again compete in the country's football championship.

Adil Mahmudov, the team’s coach, shared the news on social media, Idman.biz reports.

The team has been revived after a 30-year hiatus and will now compete in the Regional League.

Inshaatchi was the first winner of the Azerbaijan Cup in 1992.

