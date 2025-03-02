2 March 2025
EN

Sumgayit’s historic struggle: Longest goal drought in World Football

Football
News
2 March 2025 10:12
9
Sumgayit’s historic struggle: Longest goal drought in World Football

Sumgayit FK have found themselves in an unwanted spotlight, setting a record for the longest ongoing goal drought in world football.

The team has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring - eight in the Azerbaijani Premier League and two in the Azerbaijan Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Their last goal dates back to December 8, 2024, when they secured a 2-0 victory over Neftchi. Since then, Vagif Javadov’s side has been unable to find the back of the net, a streak that now surpasses any other club currently struggling with scoring.

Elsewhere, Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor recently ended its own barren run of eight games without a goal, scoring in a 1-4 defeat to Sanliurfaspor. In Argentina, Vélez Sarsfield is still waiting for its first goal of the new season, having failed to score in seven straight league matches. Meanwhile, Czech side Pardubice and Egyptian club Ismaily are each on five-game scoreless streaks.

Even some teams in Europe’s top leagues are struggling to find the net. In Serie A, Venezia and Lecce have both gone four matches without scoring, while Leicester City, St. Pauli, and Reims are enduring similar goal droughts in the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, respectively.

Closer to home, Araz-Nakhchivan has also failed to score in four consecutive league games, though they have managed to find the net in the Azerbaijan Cup, securing two victories against Zira (1-0, 2-0).

Rasim Movsumzadeh

Idman.biz

Related news

Zira goalkeeper: "We have no ill intentions towards anyone"
11:19
Football

Zira goalkeeper: "We have no ill intentions towards anyone"

Aydin Bayramov, the goalkeeper of Zira, described the Azerbaijan Cup second-leg defeat

Clubs with largest wage budgets - PHOTO
10:42
Football

Clubs with largest wage budgets - PHOTO

The clubs that spend the most on player wages in world football have been revealed

Points dropped by Serie A leaders - VIDEO
09:58
Football

Points dropped by Serie A leaders - VIDEO

The 27th round of Italy’s Serie A saw the top teams drop crucial points
Perfect away day in Bundesliga - VIDEO
09:45
Football

Perfect away day in Bundesliga - VIDEO

Matchday 24 of the German Bundesliga was dominated by the away teams
Besiktas secure fourth consecutive victory - VIDEO
09:33
Football

Besiktas secure fourth consecutive victory - VIDEO

The Turkish Super Lig continued with two matches in Round 26

Real Madrid stumble in Seville, Atlético takes lead - VIDEO
09:23
Football

Real Madrid stumble in Seville, Atlético takes lead - VIDEO

Matchday 26 of LaLiga saw a major shake-up at the top as Real Madrid suffered a crucial defeat

Most read

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'
28 February 16:03
Football

Royston Drenthe: 'Messi called me black...'

Former Real Madrid player Royston Drenthe has revealed that Lionel Messi once insulted him during a match

The 10 best centre-backs in the world
27 February 13:30
Football

The 10 best centre-backs in the world

FourFourTwo magazine has ranked the world's best center-backs, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk taking the top spot

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025
28 February 12:11
Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster competing at Aeroflot Open 2025

The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament will begin tomorrow in Moscow