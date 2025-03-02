Sumgayit’s historic struggle: Longest goal drought in World Football

Sumgayit FK have found themselves in an unwanted spotlight, setting a record for the longest ongoing goal drought in world football.

The team has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring - eight in the Azerbaijani Premier League and two in the Azerbaijan Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Their last goal dates back to December 8, 2024, when they secured a 2-0 victory over Neftchi. Since then, Vagif Javadov’s side has been unable to find the back of the net, a streak that now surpasses any other club currently struggling with scoring.

Elsewhere, Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor recently ended its own barren run of eight games without a goal, scoring in a 1-4 defeat to Sanliurfaspor. In Argentina, Vélez Sarsfield is still waiting for its first goal of the new season, having failed to score in seven straight league matches. Meanwhile, Czech side Pardubice and Egyptian club Ismaily are each on five-game scoreless streaks.

Even some teams in Europe’s top leagues are struggling to find the net. In Serie A, Venezia and Lecce have both gone four matches without scoring, while Leicester City, St. Pauli, and Reims are enduring similar goal droughts in the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, respectively.

Closer to home, Araz-Nakhchivan has also failed to score in four consecutive league games, though they have managed to find the net in the Azerbaijan Cup, securing two victories against Zira (1-0, 2-0).

Rasim Movsumzadeh

Idman.biz