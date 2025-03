The Turkish Super Lig continued with two matches in Round 26, as Besiktas extended its winning streak to four games.

The Black Eagles hosted Konyaspor and secured a 2-0 victory, Idman.biz reports.

João Mário opened the scoring in the first half, while Semih Kilicsoy sealed the win with a late penalty goal.

Turkish Super Lig

Round 26 Results

17:00. Adana Demirspor 0-0 Bodrumspor

21:30. Besiktas 2-0 Konyaspor

Idman.biz