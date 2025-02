The head coach of Azerbaijan's U21 national football team has been officially determined.

Sport24.az reports that Aykhan Abbasov, currently the head coach of Shamakhi FC, will take charge of the youth national team while continuing his club duties, Idman.biz reports.

As per AFFA's plan, Shamakhi FC will serve as the primary base for the U21 squad’s development.

The position had been vacant following Samir Aliyev’s resignation.

Idman.biz