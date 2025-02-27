Björn Kuipers attends FIFA referee badge ceremony in Baku - PHOTO

A special FIFA referee badge presentation ceremony was held today at the Marriott Baku Boulevard Hotel for referees and assistant referees who will officiate as FIFA-certified officials in 2025.

The event was organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and attended by AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev, General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev, and Referees Committee Chairman Frank De Bleeckere, Idman.biz reports.

The event also featured UEFA Referees Committee member Björn Kuipers, who was in Baku as a special guest.

A total of 17 referees received their FIFA emblems across various categories:

Referees:

Aliyar Aghayev

Elchin Masiyev

Kamal Umudlu

Farida Lutfaliyeva

Assistant referees:

Zeynal Zeynalov

Akif Amirali

Elshad Abdullayev

Parvin Talibov

Namig Huseynov

Vusal Məammadov

Gulnura Akbərzada

Sevda Nuriyeva

VAR referees:

Aliyar Aghayev

Elchin Masiyev

Futsal referees:

Hikmat Gafarli

Knyaz Amiraslanov

Ali Jabrayilov

Beach soccer referees:

Ingilab Mammadov

Nail Naghiyev

Idman.biz