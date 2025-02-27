Björn Kuipers attends FIFA referee badge ceremony in Baku - PHOTO

A special FIFA referee badge presentation ceremony was held today at the Marriott Baku Boulevard Hotel for referees and assistant referees who will officiate as FIFA-certified officials in 2025.
The event was organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and attended by AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev, General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev, and Referees Committee Chairman Frank De Bleeckere, Idman.biz reports.
The event also featured UEFA Referees Committee member Björn Kuipers, who was in Baku as a special guest.
A total of 17 referees received their FIFA emblems across various categories:
Referees:
Aliyar Aghayev
Elchin Masiyev
Kamal Umudlu
Farida Lutfaliyeva
Assistant referees:
Zeynal Zeynalov
Akif Amirali
Elshad Abdullayev
Parvin Talibov
Namig Huseynov
Vusal Məammadov
Gulnura Akbərzada
Sevda Nuriyeva
VAR referees:
Aliyar Aghayev
Elchin Masiyev
Futsal referees:
Hikmat Gafarli
Knyaz Amiraslanov
Ali Jabrayilov
Beach soccer referees:
Ingilab Mammadov
Nail Naghiyev
Idman.biz