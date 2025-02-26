Mahir Emreli's move to Seoul delayed - REASON revealed

Azerbaijan national team forward Mahir Emreli's transfer to the South Korean club has been postponed.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sportal.az, that the delay is due to the salary cap for foreign players at Seoul.

The situation arose when Seoul agreed to the transfer of two players to a Chinese club. In doing so, the team intended to free up space for Mahir's addition. However, the Chinese club later rejected the players' services, preventing the move from going ahead.

It is expected that the decision regarding Mahir's potential transfer to the Korean club will be finalized at the end of the season.

Emreli signed a 1+1-year contract with Nürnberg last summer.

