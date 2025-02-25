Turan Tovuz - Sabah matches to start earlier

Two matches in the Misli Premier League have had their kickoff times changed.

According to a statement from the Press Service of the Professional Football League (PFL), the starting times for the Turan Tovuz vs. Zira and Sabah vs. Araz Nakhchivan matches have been adjusted due to broadcast and organizational issues, Idman.biz reports.

Both matches will now start 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled, at 17:30 and 19:30, respectively.

Both matches are set to take place on March 4th.

Idman.biz