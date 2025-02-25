Asim Khudiyev: "Even today, that match comes to mind when talking about tough games" – INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with international referee inspector Asim Khudiyev for Idman.biz

- You recently celebrated your birthday. How did you spend the day?

- I was on duty that day. I was appointed as the referee inspector for the Neftchi 2 vs. Sumgayit 2 match. Later, I celebrated with my family.

- You’ve spent 50 of your 68 years in football. How do you reflect on this journey?

- I joined "Neftchi" at the age of 17, and since then, I have dedicated my life to Azerbaijani football. Throughout these years, I have strived to represent our football at a high level, both during the Soviet era and after independence. I’ve proven myself as both a player and a referee. For nearly 20 years, I have been a UEFA member, officiating European matches as a referee inspector while representing Azerbaijan’s refereeing school.

- What’s more challenging - being a footballer or a referee?

- Refereeing is far more difficult. Football is a team sport, but a referee stands alone.

- You've officiated over 200 matches. Which one stands out the most?

- There have been many memorable matches, but the most intense one, both in terms of excitement and psychological pressure, was the 2001 Azerbaijan Premier League match between Turan and Shamkir in Tovuz. The visiting team won that match. Even today, when we discuss difficult games among referees and friends, that match always comes to mind.

- What made that game different?

- There was immense pressure on the referees from people surrounding the match.

- Are there any young referees today that particularly stand out to you?

- The football community is well aware of the talent among referees. It wouldn’t be fair to single out one name. Every young referee must work hard to reach the top level. However, led by Aliyar Aghayev, we have several promising referees who are continuously improving.

- Was refereeing easier during the Soviet era or today?

- I believe it was easier back then. Although only a small part of my refereeing career was in that era, I can say that officiating in Azerbaijan’s league today is both more difficult and more demanding.

- What factors contribute to this difference?

- The Soviet refereeing school was at a higher level. However, today's referees are continuing the traditions established in the independent era. Over time, approaches to officiating have changed, leading to some noticeable differences.

- For example, VAR didn’t exist back then.

- That’s right. Nowadays, technology assists referees. Besides the four on-field referees, there are also two VAR officials monitoring the game. Despite this support, I still believe that refereeing today is more challenging than before.

- What do you wish for yourself in the coming years?

- Many veteran referees want to remain involved in football. If I can still contribute to Azerbaijani football, I would like to continue my work. I remain hopeful about that. Above all, I wish for good health and the opportunity to stay in football for as long as I can.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz