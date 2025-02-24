Renat Dadashov’s call to Radomiak fans

Azerbaijani national team forward Renat Dadashov has shared his thoughts on his transfer to Polish club Radomiak.

Dadashov expressed his happiness about the move in a statement to the club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

The 25-year-old forward also addressed the fans, encouraging them to support the team: “See you on Friday, right?”

Dadashov has signed a contract with the Polish club until June 30, 2025. He will be teaming up with his fellow national team player Rahil Mammadov at Radomiak.

Idman.biz