Xabi Alonso sets Bundesliga record - VIDEO

Coach Xabi Alonso has set a record unbeaten streak in away matches in the Bundesliga.

Bayer led by Spaniard won against Holstein in the match of the 23rd round (2:0), Idman.biz reports.

With this, the number of undefeated matches of Leverkusen club with Alonso in the German championship on opponent's fields has reached 28. Bayer last lost away on May 27, 2023 - in the final round of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season to Bochum (0:3).

Alonso renewed the achievement of Udo Lattek, who was undefeated in 27 consecutive away matches with Bayern and Cologne between 1985 and 1992.

