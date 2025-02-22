Bayern Munich to host Beckenbauer Cup tournament

Bayern Munich will host the Beckenbauer Cup tournament featuring football legends on March 17.

The tournament, held in celebration of the club’s 125th anniversary, will see Bayern take on teams from Real Madrid, Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart, and Ajax, Idman.biz reports.

The Beckenbauer Cup will feature a lineup of football icons, including former Bayern stars Arjen Robben, Franck Ribéry, and Lothar Matthäus, as well as Dida (Milan), Lucas Barrios (Borussia Dortmund), Alexander Hleb (Stuttgart), and Ryan Babel (Ajax).

Idman.biz