22 February 2025
EN

Bayern Munich to host Beckenbauer Cup tournament

Football
News
22 February 2025 11:04
43
Bayern Munich to host Beckenbauer Cup tournament

Bayern Munich will host the Beckenbauer Cup tournament featuring football legends on March 17.

The tournament, held in celebration of the club’s 125th anniversary, will see Bayern take on teams from Real Madrid, Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart, and Ajax, Idman.biz reports.

The Beckenbauer Cup will feature a lineup of football icons, including former Bayern stars Arjen Robben, Franck Ribéry, and Lothar Matthäus, as well as Dida (Milan), Lucas Barrios (Borussia Dortmund), Alexander Hleb (Stuttgart), and Ryan Babel (Ajax).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Champions League favorites - LIST
16:10
Football

Champions League favorites - LIST

Champions League favorites have been revealed
APPEAL from Zagatala to its fans who are unable to train
15:16
Football

APPEAL from Zagatala to its fans who are unable to train

Zagatala is in 4th place in the 1st League standings
Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO
12:01
Football

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO

The players of Udinese argued over who would take the penalty
Liverpool's new target
11:30
Football

Liverpool's new target

English club is interested in Mickey van de Ven
John stones faces surgery threat
10:23
Football

John stones faces surgery threat

Manchester City defender John Stones is set for a spell on the sidelines
Leicester sets new Premier League 'record' - VIDEO
09:54
Football

Leicester sets new Premier League 'record' - VIDEO

Leicester City has made unwanted history in the English Premier League

Most read

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO
21 February 16:19
Football

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO

The final decision on whether the match will proceed rests with the match official
Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback
20 February 10:34
Football

Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today
Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion
20 February 10:56
Football

Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion

The UEFA Europa Conference League playoff stage will wrap up today
Venus Williams returns to the court
20 February 16:15
Tennis

Venus Williams returns to the court

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is making her comeback to professional tennis