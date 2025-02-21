Gabala's Nigerian player: "We don’t want to leave it to chance" - INTERVIEW

Oche Odoba Ochowechi, the Nigerian footballer from Gabala, shared his thoughts in an interview with Sport24.az.

- The team is currently leading the First Division with 39 points. Can we say that Gabala has already secured promotion to the Premier League?

- As everyone knows, this season we are all focused on one goal: promotion to the Premier League. I believe we are halfway to achieving our goal.

However, the season is not over yet. We need to fight until the end and finish the season with the best possible results. We don't want to leave anything to chance.

- Last round, you defeated MOIK 4-0. What can you tell us about the match?

- The match against MOIK wasn't as easy as it might have seemed. I’m very happy that we won the game. Considering that this victory strengthened our position as leaders, it brings us great joy.

- You've been with Gabala since last September. Did you know anything about the club or Azerbaijani football before joining?

- Yes, before coming to Azerbaijan, I spoke with a friend who had played here before. He spoke very positively about the country, the league, and especially Gabala. On his advice, I accepted the offer from the club. Once I joined the team, I was even more sure that I had made the right decision.

- What do you think about the level of the First Division?

- I think the First Division is a well-organized league. Each team has its own goals, which increases the competition among them. This ultimately creates a better and more exciting spectacle for the fans.

- After securing promotion to the Premier League, do you plan to stay with the team?

- Decisions on this matter will be made at the end of the season. We are not thinking about that right now. Our focus is solely on promotion to the Premier League. I believe that right now, this is the most important thing. I am confident that we will achieve our goal and reap the rewards of our hard work by the end of the season.

Idman.biz