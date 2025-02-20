Where is Elvin going? - Italian Clubs deny interest

For several days now, there have been rumors circulating on social media about Elvin Cafarquliyev, the defender of Qarabag, receiving offers from various clubs. It is reported that prominent Italian clubs such as Torino, Serie A’s Como, Poland’s Lech (Poznań), and Hungary’s Ferencvárosi have shown interest in the Azerbaijani national team player.

However, it is interesting to note that the Qarabag officials have denied these rumors in their statements. They confirmed that they have not received any official offers for Cafarquliyev. Despite this, the topic continues to circulate on social media.

Idman.biz reports that Futbolinfo.az reached out to the aforementioned clubs with the following question: “There are reports that your club is interested in transferring Elvin Cafarquliyev, a member of the Azerbaijan national team. Are you interested in him or do you know him?”

Carlalberto Ludi, the sporting director of Como, replied that he did not know the player: “No, I’m sorry, but I don’t know this player.”

Maciej Hensz, the spokesperson for Lech, confirmed that he knew the player but denied the transfer rumors: “Of course, I know Elvin Cafarquliyev because we’ve played against Qarabag, and he was in the squad. But the reports that we’re transferring the Azerbaijani defender are not true.”

Davide Vagnati, the sporting director of Torino, also stated that they were not familiar with Cafarquliyev: “No, we don’t know him, and we’re not interested.”

Ferencvárosi did not respond to the inquiry at all.

Although Cafarquliyev is currently one of Azerbaijan’s top players, the spread of such rumors could harm his career. However, it is clear that there is interest in the defender. We are likely to hear more news about his potential transfer this summer.

Idman.biz