Neftchi football club’s financial director, Namig Alizada, has parted ways with the club.

Alizada announced his departure on social media, stating that his contract was terminated by mutual agreement, Idman.biz reports.

Reflecting on his time with the club, Alizada described Neftchi as a great institution and expressed confidence in its future:

“I’m certain that one day Neftchi will reclaim its rightful place.”

Alizada assumed the position in 2023.

