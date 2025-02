25th round of matches is being held in the Italian Serie A.

There will be five matches today, Idman.biz reports.

The match between Juventus and Inter, which aspires to the leadership, is of greater interest. Juventus last defeated this opponent at home in November 2022 (2:1).

Italy

Serie A, 25th round

February 16

15:30 Fiorentina - Como

18:00 Udinese - Empoli

18:00 Montsa - Lecce

21:00 Parma - Roma

23:45 Juventus - Inter

Idman.biz