Inter Miami, where Argentine footballer Lionel Messi played, managed to escape defeat in the 90+3rd minute.

The friendly match with Orlando City ended with a score of 2:2, Idman.biz reports.

Messi, who was substituted in the 75th minute, failed to score. In general, the 37-year-old forward managed to score only 2 goals in 5 friendly matches for Inter Miami this year.

Idman.biz