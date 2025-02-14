Man City’s unbeaten home run

The longest unbeaten home streaks in the history of the UEFA Champions League have been revealed.
According to the IFFHS, teams that have gone unbeaten in at least 23 home games in the competition, which was previously known as the European Cup, are listed, Idman.biz reports.
Defeat to Real Madrid (2-3) ended the last long Manchester City’s unbeaten run that was still in action: 35 Champions League home games without losing (30 wins and 5 draws).
Before that, City were unbeaten at home in the competition since September 2018 (1-2 vs Lyon).
This is the 3rd longest such streak in the history of competition including European Cup era (1955-1992), after the ones of Bayern Munich (43 games between 1969 and 1991) and Barcelona (38 between 2013 and 2020).
Earlier this season, Man City set the new records for longest unbeaten runs overall in Champions League and European club competitions having finished then both of them.
|
|
LONGEST
|
HOME
|
UNBEATEN
|
RUNS
|
|
EUROPEAN
|
CUP
|
&
|
CHAMPIONS
|
LEAGUE
|
|
|
Club
|
Games
|
W
|
D
|
From
|
To
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Bayern Munich
|
43
|
38
|
5
|
17/09/1969
|
06/03/1991
|
2
|
Barcelona
|
38
|
34
|
4
|
18/09/2013
|
04/11/2020
|
3
|
Manchester City
|
35
|
30
|
5
|
07/11/2018
|
29/01/2025
|
4
|
Real Madrid
|
32
|
27
|
5
|
17/09/1975
|
24/10/1990
|
5
|
Liverpool
|
32
|
28
|
4
|
14/09/1976
|
30/10/2001
|
6
|
Inter
|
32
|
24
|
8
|
25/09/1963
|
25/09/2002
|
7
|
Bayern Munich
|
31
|
24
|
7
|
04/03/1998
|
27/08/2002
|
8
|
Celtic
|
29
|
22
|
7
|
01/10/1969
|
05/10/1988
|
9
|
Juventus
|
29
|
23
|
6
|
27/09/1972
|
18/10/1995
|
10
|
Manchester United
|
27
|
24
|
3
|
26/09/1956
|
25/09/1996
|
11
|
Arsenal
|
27
|
19
|
8
|
14/09/2004
|
15/04/2009
|
12
|
Manchester United
|
24
|
18
|
6
|
27/09/2005
|
03/11/2009
|
13
|
Milan
|
23
|
18
|
5
|
06/10/1988
|
02/11/1994
|
14
|
Juventus
|
23
|
14
|
9
|
02/10/2013
|
13/02/2018
Idman.biz