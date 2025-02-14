14 February 2025
Man City’s unbeaten home run

The longest unbeaten home streaks in the history of the UEFA Champions League have been revealed.

According to the IFFHS, teams that have gone unbeaten in at least 23 home games in the competition, which was previously known as the European Cup, are listed, Idman.biz reports.

Defeat to Real Madrid (2-3) ended the last long Manchester City’s unbeaten run that was still in action: 35 Champions League home games without losing (30 wins and 5 draws).

Before that, City were unbeaten at home in the competition since September 2018 (1-2 vs Lyon).

This is the 3rd longest such streak in the history of competition including European Cup era (1955-1992), after the ones of Bayern Munich (43 games between 1969 and 1991) and Barcelona (38 between 2013 and 2020).

Earlier this season, Man City set the new records for longest unbeaten runs overall in Champions League and European club competitions having finished then both of them.

LONGEST

HOME

UNBEATEN

RUNS

EUROPEAN

CUP

&

CHAMPIONS

LEAGUE

Club

Games

W

D

From

To

1

Bayern Munich

43

38

5

17/09/1969

06/03/1991

2

Barcelona

38

34

4

18/09/2013

04/11/2020

3

Manchester City

35

30

5

07/11/2018

29/01/2025

4

Real Madrid

32

27

5

17/09/1975

24/10/1990

5

Liverpool

32

28

4

14/09/1976

30/10/2001

6

Inter

32

24

8

25/09/1963

25/09/2002

7

Bayern Munich

31

24

7

04/03/1998

27/08/2002

8

Celtic

29

22

7

01/10/1969

05/10/1988

9

Juventus

29

23

6

27/09/1972

18/10/1995

10

Manchester United

27

24

3

26/09/1956

25/09/1996

11

Arsenal

27

19

8

14/09/2004

15/04/2009

12

Manchester United

24

18

6

27/09/2005

03/11/2009

13

Milan

23

18

5

06/10/1988

02/11/1994

14

Juventus

23

14

9

02/10/2013

13/02/2018

Idman.biz

