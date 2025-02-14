Man City’s unbeaten home run

The longest unbeaten home streaks in the history of the UEFA Champions League have been revealed.

According to the IFFHS, teams that have gone unbeaten in at least 23 home games in the competition, which was previously known as the European Cup, are listed, Idman.biz reports.

Defeat to Real Madrid (2-3) ended the last long Manchester City’s unbeaten run that was still in action: 35 Champions League home games without losing (30 wins and 5 draws).

Before that, City were unbeaten at home in the competition since September 2018 (1-2 vs Lyon).

This is the 3rd longest such streak in the history of competition including European Cup era (1955-1992), after the ones of Bayern Munich (43 games between 1969 and 1991) and Barcelona (38 between 2013 and 2020).

Earlier this season, Man City set the new records for longest unbeaten runs overall in Champions League and European club competitions having finished then both of them.

LONGEST HOME UNBEATEN RUNS EUROPEAN CUP & CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Club Games W D From To 1 Bayern Munich 43 38 5 17/09/1969 06/03/1991 2 Barcelona 38 34 4 18/09/2013 04/11/2020 3 Manchester City 35 30 5 07/11/2018 29/01/2025 4 Real Madrid 32 27 5 17/09/1975 24/10/1990 5 Liverpool 32 28 4 14/09/1976 30/10/2001 6 Inter 32 24 8 25/09/1963 25/09/2002 7 Bayern Munich 31 24 7 04/03/1998 27/08/2002 8 Celtic 29 22 7 01/10/1969 05/10/1988 9 Juventus 29 23 6 27/09/1972 18/10/1995 10 Manchester United 27 24 3 26/09/1956 25/09/1996 11 Arsenal 27 19 8 14/09/2004 15/04/2009 12 Manchester United 24 18 6 27/09/2005 03/11/2009 13 Milan 23 18 5 06/10/1988 02/11/1994 14 Juventus 23 14 9 02/10/2013 13/02/2018

