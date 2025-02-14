14 February 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal streak ends with just one shot on target - VIDEO

14 February 2025 10:26
Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive scoring run has come to a halt.

The Al-Nassr forward failed to find the net during his team’s 3-2 away victory over Al-Ahli in the 20th round of the Saudi Pro League, Idman.biz reports.

Ronaldo played 76 minutes but managed just one blocked shot on goal. Despite his quiet performance, Al-Nassr secured the win and currently holds third place in the league standings.

Ronaldo had scored in each of his previous five matches, netting a total of seven goals during that period.

