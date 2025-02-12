13 February 2025
Neftchi’s Edvin Kuc is a target for Turkish Club Boluspor

Football
News
12 February 2025 18:48
Turkish club Boluspor is reportedly interested in signing another Azerbaijani footballer, with Neftchi midfielder Edvin Kuc now on their radar.

Idman.biz citing Sportlife.az, reports that the Turkish club, which aims to secure promotion to the Super Lig, is looking to add the Montenegrin midfielder to their squad on loan.

It was also reported two days ago that Boluspor has shown interest in Qarabag's Nariman Akhundzada and Aleksey Kashuk. Additionally, Azerbaijan national team player Vusal Iskandarli is already part of Boluspor's roster.

