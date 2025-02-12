Shahrudin Mammadaliyev: "The 5-0 score doesn't reflect the true picture of the game" - INTERVIEW

In an exclusive interview with Futbolxeber.az, Shahrudin Mammadaliyev, the goalkeeper of Qarabag, reflects on his team's recent performance, Idman.biz reports.

- After a quiet start against Sabail, you managed to secure a decisive win with consecutive goals. How would you assess this large-margin victory?

- Especially the first half was quite challenging for us. Səbail is one of the best teams in the championship. They keep the ball well, pass effectively, and build well-thought-out attacks. I really admire Sabail's gameplay. The 5-0 score doesn’t reflect the true picture of the match.

- Despite no goals until the 75th minute, you eventually scored in quick succession. What do you think led to this outcome?

- The opponent didn’t want to lose. After conceding a goal, they pushed forward, trying to equalize. They took risks, which opened up gaps in their defense. We took advantage of that.

- Sabail's goalkeeper, Alirza Mushtabazada, seems to remind us of your style of play. He is very comfortable with his feet and often moves forward. How do you rate his performance?

- I was really impressed with his game. He plays confidently with his feet and remains very composed. He made a great impression. Overall, Sabail's goalkeepers are very good. I've also watched their other goalkeeper, Huseynali Guliyev, and he's very reliable. He plays comfortably with his feet and is solid on the goal line. These are modern football elements. I'm happy to see that our young goalkeepers are embracing this style of play.

- Although you won the last two matches against Səbail, it seems Qarabag is still not at its ideal level of performance. How do you view the situation?

- We're actually working at full capacity. We want our results to improve, and we're doing everything we can in training to achieve that. I believe our game will improve very soon.

- Could the psychological tension after the Europa League exit be affecting your performance?

- Of course, losing is very disappointing, especially when the whole country is relying on you and believing in you. In Europe, we represent Azerbaijan. When we don’t meet expectations, it becomes psychologically challenging. You feel disappointed regardless.

- Your next match is against Neftchi. What are your expectations for that game?

- It’s a derby. Our games against Neftchi are always intense. The standings don't matter much in a derby; it's a matter of pride. It’s going to be a tense game for the fans, and I believe the stadium will be packed. We’re expecting an exciting and intense match ahead.

Idman.biz