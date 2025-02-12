12 February 2025
EN

Shahrudin Mammadaliyev: "The 5-0 score doesn't reflect the true picture of the game" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
12 February 2025 11:43
32
Shahrudin Mammadaliyev: "The 5-0 score doesn't reflect the true picture of the game" - INTERVIEW

In an exclusive interview with Futbolxeber.az, Shahrudin Mammadaliyev, the goalkeeper of Qarabag, reflects on his team's recent performance, Idman.biz reports.

- After a quiet start against Sabail, you managed to secure a decisive win with consecutive goals. How would you assess this large-margin victory?

- Especially the first half was quite challenging for us. Səbail is one of the best teams in the championship. They keep the ball well, pass effectively, and build well-thought-out attacks. I really admire Sabail's gameplay. The 5-0 score doesn’t reflect the true picture of the match.

- Despite no goals until the 75th minute, you eventually scored in quick succession. What do you think led to this outcome?

- The opponent didn’t want to lose. After conceding a goal, they pushed forward, trying to equalize. They took risks, which opened up gaps in their defense. We took advantage of that.

- Sabail's goalkeeper, Alirza Mushtabazada, seems to remind us of your style of play. He is very comfortable with his feet and often moves forward. How do you rate his performance?

- I was really impressed with his game. He plays confidently with his feet and remains very composed. He made a great impression. Overall, Sabail's goalkeepers are very good. I've also watched their other goalkeeper, Huseynali Guliyev, and he's very reliable. He plays comfortably with his feet and is solid on the goal line. These are modern football elements. I'm happy to see that our young goalkeepers are embracing this style of play.

- Although you won the last two matches against Səbail, it seems Qarabag is still not at its ideal level of performance. How do you view the situation?

- We're actually working at full capacity. We want our results to improve, and we're doing everything we can in training to achieve that. I believe our game will improve very soon.

- Could the psychological tension after the Europa League exit be affecting your performance?

- Of course, losing is very disappointing, especially when the whole country is relying on you and believing in you. In Europe, we represent Azerbaijan. When we don’t meet expectations, it becomes psychologically challenging. You feel disappointed regardless.

- Your next match is against Neftchi. What are your expectations for that game?

- It’s a derby. Our games against Neftchi are always intense. The standings don't matter much in a derby; it's a matter of pride. It’s going to be a tense game for the fans, and I believe the stadium will be packed. We’re expecting an exciting and intense match ahead.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end
14:51
Football

Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end

The Azerbaijani forward is preparing for a career move

Bakhodir Nasimov: "Frequent changes of head coach in Neftchi Is very bad" - INTERVIEW
14:33
Football

Bakhodir Nasimov: "Frequent changes of head coach in Neftchi Is very bad" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Bakhodir Nasimov, former player of Neftchi and currently playing for Dinamo Samarqand

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts
13:29
Football

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts

The IFFHS has provided a report featuring statistical facts
21st century record in Azerbaijan Championships
11:59
Football

21st century record in Azerbaijan Championships

Qarabag defeated Sabail 5-0 in an impressive home victory

Qarabag about to set new record with rapid five-goal streak
11:29
Football

Qarabag about to set new record with rapid five-goal streak

Aghdam club’s stunning 18-minute scoring burst challenges Azerbaijani League history

Season record matched in Misli Premier League
11:12
Football

Season record matched in Misli Premier League

The biggest winning margin of the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season has been repeated

Most read

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
11 February 13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Barcelona vs Sevilla, who did not experienced a successful period
9 February 16:52
Football

Barcelona vs Sevilla, who did not experienced a successful period

There will be four matches today
Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika
10 February 18:48
Football

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Brazilian winger set to continue career in Azerbaijan
50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head
11 February 14:59
Football

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail