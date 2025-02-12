Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today with four decisive matches.
Italian clubs Atalanta and Milan will be on the road, facing Club Brugge and Feyenoord, respectively, Idman.biz reports.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich travels to take on Celtic, while Monaco hosts Benfica.
The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for February 18-19.
UEFA Champions League – Playoffs (First Leg)
February 12
21:45. Club Brugge vs. Atalanta
00:00. Feyenoord vs. Milan
00:00. Celtic vs. Bayern Munich
00:00. Monaco vs. Benfica
Idman.biz