Manchester City have recorded their 12th loss of the 2024/25 season.

The English club fell to a 2-3 defeat against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

This result marks an unwanted record for City’s head coach, Pep Guardiola, who has now equaled his worst-ever season in terms of losses. The Spanish manager previously suffered 12 defeats during the 2019/20 campaign—also while in charge of the Citizens.

So far this season, Man City have lost:

4 matches in the Champions League

7 matches in the Premier League

1 match in the League Cup

The second leg of the tie will determine whether City can bounce back and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Idman.biz