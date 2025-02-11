Emin Mahmudov: "It doesn't matter what form Qarabag is in, we are focused on winning" - INTERVIEW

Interview with Emin Mahmudov, midfielder for Neftchi, given to Futbolxeber.az:

- You defeated Zira in a dramatic game. How would you describe the 2-1 victory?

- It was an interesting game. There was a lot of fighting on the field. Perhaps the fans didn't see beautiful football throughout the 90 minutes, but the ending was great.

- What happened in the last 5 minutes, leading to 3 goals in quick succession after the game seemed headed for a goalless draw?

- Both teams wanted to win. We were eager, and so was Zira. Both teams kept pushing forward, wanting to score and get the 3 points. Perhaps that's why the ending was so dramatic. I'm very happy that we were the ones who secured the 3 points in the end.

- Despite the win, do you think Neftchi was not as convincing in terms of performance?

- I think both teams could have played better. There weren't many goal-scoring opportunities, but there was a lot of fight on the field. We can play better, and I believe we will improve with time. Wins like this give the team confidence.

- Neftchi has won three consecutive games now. How do you feel about that?

- Of course, we're happy about that. As I mentioned, consecutive victories give the team confidence. Where there is confidence, results improve as well.

- In the next round, you'll face Qarabag. Do you think you can continue the winning streak? Does Qarabag not being in good form increase your chances?

- For us, it doesn't matter what form Qarabag. is in. As always, we will go out on the field for 3 points. Maybe our chances in the league aren't as high, but as Neftchi, our goal in every match is to win. We owe it to our fans. Even though we're lower in the standings, our fans are always with us, supporting us. We must win for them.

- Does that mean the main focus for Neftchi is the Cup?

- Right now, we don’t need to focus too much on that. If we’re realistic, yes, we are far from the top spots in the league. We lost a lot of points in the first half of the season, so we must improve our game. In terms of qualifying for European competitions, the Cup gives us a better chance.

- You scored in the match against Zira. Will this goal boost your confidence?

- Emin Safarov made a great pass and provided a wonderful assist. My shot went well. I’m happy to score goals. It’s important to me. I want to help the team, and for that, I need to score goals and provide assists. Our team needs that.

- Can we say that Emin Mahmudov is regaining his previous form?

- The team is helping me. I used to play more defensively, but now my teammates assist me, and I play further up the field. So, maybe my game has improved. Also, the coach’s trust is very important. The trust of Samir, the coach, means a lot to me.

- Recently, there has been much discussion about the removal of the foreign player limit. As a key member of the national team, what are your thoughts on this?

- The decision has already been made, so discussing it won’t change anything.

- What about increasing the team size?

- Increasing the team size is good. If the number increases in future seasons, our championship will become more interesting. Of course, the format is still unclear, so let’s wait and see. I hope it will be beneficial for all of us.

