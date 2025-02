Emin Mahmudov has made history by scoring the 650th away goal in Neftchi’s history in the Azerbaijani Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Mahmudov scored this goal during the 22nd round of the Misli Premier League match against Zira, opening the scoring for his team. Neftchi triumphed with a 2-1 victory, marking their 467th away game and their 651st goal in such matches.

Only Qarabag has scored more away goals in the national championship – 660 goals.

Idman.biz