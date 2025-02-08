What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced.

The list includes the 100 strongest championships in the world, Idman.biz reports.

Premier League is 51st in the table. The coefficient of Azerbaijan championship is 20.564. Premier League has dropped 8 places compared to the table in July 2024.

The list is headed by the English Premier League - 1342.659 points. Spanish La Liga is in the "top five" with 907.614 points, the Italian Serie A is 900.564, the German Bundesliga is 776.588, and the French Ligue 1 is in the "top five" with 596.086 points. Turkish Super League is 10th with 178.403 points.

The table takes into account not only higher, but also lower leagues. English Championship is 11th in the overall list with 174,889 points.

Idman.biz