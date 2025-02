Turan Tovuz has added a new player to its squad.

According to the club, the regional representative Hayderson Hurtado has successfully concluded negotiations with Palomino.

2.5-year contract has been signed with the 29-year-old defender. The Colombian footballer, who started his professional career in Brazil, has played for Brazilian clubs Genus, Itarare, Azuriz, Parana, Slovakian Sered, and Skalica.

Hayderson Hurtado most recently played for Czech club Jablonec.

