7 February 2025
EN

Neftchi coach injured in incident, sent to Turkiye for treatment

Football
News
7 February 2025 12:39
33
In a recent match in the U17 League, Neftchi head coach Asif Ramazanov was injured, and his nose was cast after the incident.

Neftchi spokesperson Asaf Zeynallı confirmed the news to Idman.biz, adding that Ramazanov would be sent to Turkiye for treatment. The coach is scheduled to participate in pre-arranged friendly matches there, and if any complications arise, further medical intervention, including possible surgery, may be required.

Zeynalli emphasized the club’s stance against such incidents, expressing deep regret that it occurred during a youth game. He stated that it was particularly unfortunate for young players who look up to adults for inspiration. The club expects the AFFA Disciplinary Committee to investigate the situation and ensure that the responsible individual is appropriately punished.

During the match, an individual, reportedly an official from Vatan, struck Coach Ramazanov on the head, causing his nose to break.

