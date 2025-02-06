Two Familiar Opponents, Three New Ones - A Glimpse at History

Today, the draw for the 2025-2027 UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifiers was held for national teams. The draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland, and the Azerbaijan U21 team's opponents have now been determined.

Azerbaijan is placed in Group B, and we review our previous encounters with these teams, Idman.biz reports.

Our U21 team has never faced Czech Republic, Bulgaria, or Gibraltar before. These teams will make their first appearance against Azerbaijan.

On the other hand, our team has already met Portugal and Scotland in the past. We have faced Portugal 4 times, with all encounters ending in victories for the Portuguese. During the UEFA Euro 2000 and UEFA Euro 2015 qualifiers, Portugal scored 12 goals against Azerbaijan, with our team managing only one goal. The only goal was scored by Abdulla Abatsiyev during an away match.

Here are the past match results against Portugal:

March 25, 1999: Portugal 5-0 Azerbaijan

September 2, 1999: Azerbaijan 0-2 Portugal

October 15, 2013: Azerbaijan 0-2 Portugal

September 8, 2014: Portugal 3-1 Azerbaijan

They have faced Scotland in one qualification campaign. The UEFA Euro 2011 qualifying campaign saw two matches between the teams:

November 14, 2009: Azerbaijan 0-4 Scotland

March 2, 2010: Scotland 2-2 Azerbaijan

Although Scotland dominated in Azerbaijan, we secured a surprise draw in Scotland, with goals from Araz Abdullayev and Nizami Hajiyev, who were both promising players at the time.

In total, our team has faced these opponents in 6 matches, scoring 3 goals and conceding 18.

The qualifying stage will start in March 2025 and continue until October 2026.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz