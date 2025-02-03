3 February 2025
AFFA Secretary General's resignation: Uncertainty surrounds departure

Football
News
3 February 2025 17:25
AFFA Secretary General's resignation: Uncertainty surrounds departure

Sarkhan Hajiyev, the Executive Vice President and Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), has stepped down from his position.

According to Sportinfo.az, Hajiyev’s resignation follows growing dissatisfaction with the federation’s leadership, Idman.biz reports.

It is expected that the official announcement of his resignation will be made in the coming hours.

However, AFFA's press secretary, Elnur Mammadli, denied the reports, calling the information "false" in a statement to Idman.biz.

Idman.biz

