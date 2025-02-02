Firmino’s future in doubt - Could the Brazilian star koin Fenerbahce?

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino could be on his way out of Al-Ahli, despite being the club’s captain.

Idman.biz, citing Talksport, reports that the Saudi club’s recent €50 million signing of Brazilian winger Galeno from Porto has further crowded the squad with foreign players, potentially forcing Firmino’s departure.

Under Saudi Pro League rules, clubs can register 10 foreign players, but only 8 can be on the pitch at the same time.

Besides Firmino and Galeno, Al-Ahli’s squad already includes:

- Roger Ibañez, Alex Telles (Brazil)

- Édouard Mendy (Senegal)

- Merih Demiral (Turkiye)

- Matteo Dams (Belgium)

- Gabri Veiga (Spain)

- Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast)

- Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

- Ivan Toney (England)

Firmino, who joined Al-Ahli from Liverpool in 2023 on a contract worth €20 million per year until 2026, has struggled to meet expectations. The 33-year-old forward scored 9 goals in 34 matches last season and has netted 8 goals in 24 games this season.

Reports suggest that Fenerbahce is showing interest in signing Firmino.

Idman.biz