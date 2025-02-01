Qarabag dropped in UEFA ranking

UEFA ranking of clubs has been announced.

The matches of VIII round of the Champions League and the Europa League held this week have caused some changes, Idman.biz reports.

The position of Azerbaijani champion Qarabag has also changed. Gurban Gurbanov’s team, which lost to Olympiacos with a score of 0:3, is in 66th place.

Aghdam club has 32,000 points. Qarabag, which was in 65th place in the previous list, has dropped one step. Midtjulland has left Azerbaijani champion behind. Danish club has increased its point score to 32,750.

Neftchi is in joint 181st place with 8,000 points. Azerbaijani other clubs – Zira, Sabah, Sumgait are among those who share 310th place with 4,000 points, Gabala and Shamakhi with 3,925 points, 329th place.

Real leads the list with 138,500 points.

Idman.biz