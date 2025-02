Zira has signed new contracts with Salifu Suma and Issa Jibrilla.

The club's press service announced this, Idman.biz reports.

Both players will play for Baku representative for two more years. According to the new contract, the players will protect the honor of the "eagles" until the summer of 2027.

Issa Jibrilla has been wearing the Zira uniform since 2022, and Salifu Suma since 2023.

Idman.biz