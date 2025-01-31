31 January 2025
EN

Olympiacos coach Mendilibar: “We didn’t start on the right foot”

Football
News
31 January 2025 11:11
14
"I must admit that we didn’t start on the right foot in this competition.”

Olympiacos coach José Luis Mendilibar opened up about the team's rocky start in a recent interview with Cosmote TV, Idman.biz reports.

Olympiacos coach José Luis Mendilibar, speaking to Cosmote TV: "I must admit that we didn’t start on the right foot in this competition. We lost 2-0 to Lyon. We were not good on that night, and we were lucky not to concede more goals. Afterward, we managed to get into synch, score the goals we needed, and finish in 7th place in the league phase."

He touched on the team's chances of reaching the final: "Let us take it slowly, one match at a time. We have various stages ahead before the final. I would love for us to make it to Bilbao, though. Let’s see how far we can go."

"We are always working on making this team better, who to sign, what to change in order to improve. Now, we are leading the league standings in Greece and we took 7th place in a competition with very strong teams. We have a very good side and we must focus on that."

