31 January 2025
EN

Sampaoli parts ways with Rennes – PHOTO

31 January 2025 10:42
Jorge Sampaoli has parted ways with Rennes, as announced by the French club.

The club revealed that it mutually agreed to end the partnership with the 64-year-old coach, Idman.biz reports.

Sampaoli, who was appointed as Rennes' head coach in November 2024, led the team through 10 matches, securing 3 wins and suffering 7 losses, including 5 consecutive defeats.

Until the end of the season, Senegalese Habib Beye will take over the coaching duties. If the team's performance meets expectations, Beye's contract may be extended for another year.

Currently, Rennes sits in 16th place on the Ligue 1 table with 17 points from 19 matches.

Idman.biz

