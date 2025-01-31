31 January 2025
EN

UEFA Ranking Update: Three countries climb, Azerbaijan holds position

Football
News
31 January 2025 09:47
24
The latest UEFA country rankings have been announced following the final round of the Europa League league phase.

Idman.biz reports that Scotland and Denmark have surpassed Switzerland, while Sweden has moved ahead of Cyprus.

Despite Qarabag’s 0:3 defeat against Olympiacos, Azerbaijan remains in 28th place with 19.625 points. While the country has completed its European campaign, the final ranking remains uncertain as some lower-ranked nations still have active teams in European competitions.

Azerbaijan's clubs secured 2.875 points this season:
Qarabag & Zira – 1.250 each
Sabah – 0.250
Sumgayit – 0.125
At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 106.624 points.

#

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

20.892

106.624

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

17.312

92.668

7/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

17.178

87.739

6/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

14.671

82.581

5/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

13.928

69.093

5/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

11.916

63.816

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

14.750

60.766

4/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

13.150

54.350

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

9.750

43.300

1/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

8.900

42.500

2/ 5

11

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

11.062

37.687

3/ 4

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

8.437

36.312

2/ 4

13

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.550

35.350

1/ 5

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

8.250

34.550

2/ 5

15

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

7.031

33.356

2/ 4

16

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

1/ 5

17

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

8.625

31.875

2/ 4

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27.025

4

20

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

10.125

25.875

1/ 4

21

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

8.687

25.662

3/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.725

25.500

1/ 5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.600

24.400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

6.125

23.500

1/ 4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

6.500

22.000

1/ 4

26

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

4

27

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.625

19.875

4

28

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

4

29

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

7.093

18.343

2/ 4

30

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

31

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

32

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

4.843

14.468

1/ 4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.062

13.020

1/ 4

34

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

35

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12.250

4

36

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

37

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

3.406

11.906

1/ 4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

