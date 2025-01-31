UEFA Ranking Update: Three countries climb, Azerbaijan holds position

The latest UEFA country rankings have been announced following the final round of the Europa League league phase.

Idman.biz reports that Scotland and Denmark have surpassed Switzerland, while Sweden has moved ahead of Cyprus.

Despite Qarabag’s 0:3 defeat against Olympiacos, Azerbaijan remains in 28th place with 19.625 points. While the country has completed its European campaign, the final ranking remains uncertain as some lower-ranked nations still have active teams in European competitions.

Azerbaijan's clubs secured 2.875 points this season:

Qarabag & Zira – 1.250 each

Sabah – 0.250

Sumgayit – 0.125

At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 106.624 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 20.892 106.624 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 17.312 92.668 7/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 17.178 87.739 6/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 14.671 82.581 5/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 13.928 69.093 5/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 11.916 63.816 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 14.750 60.766 4/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 13.150 54.350 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 9.750 43.300 1/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 8.900 42.500 2/ 5 11 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 11.062 37.687 3/ 4 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 8.437 36.312 2/ 4 13 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.550 35.350 1/ 5 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 8.250 34.550 2/ 5 15 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 7.031 33.356 2/ 4 16 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 1/ 5 17 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 8.625 31.875 2/ 4 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.875 27.025 4 20 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 10.125 25.875 1/ 4 21 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 8.687 25.662 3/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.725 25.500 1/ 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 3.600 24.400 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 6.125 23.500 1/ 4 25 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 6.500 22.000 1/ 4 26 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 4 27 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.625 19.875 4 28 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 4 29 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 7.093 18.343 2/ 4 30 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 31 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 32 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 4.843 14.468 1/ 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.062 13.020 1/ 4 34 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 35 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.875 12.250 4 36 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 37 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 3.406 11.906 1/ 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

