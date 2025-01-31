UEFA Ranking Update: Three countries climb, Azerbaijan holds position

The latest UEFA country rankings have been announced following the final round of the Europa League league phase.
Idman.biz reports that Scotland and Denmark have surpassed Switzerland, while Sweden has moved ahead of Cyprus.
Despite Qarabag’s 0:3 defeat against Olympiacos, Azerbaijan remains in 28th place with 19.625 points. While the country has completed its European campaign, the final ranking remains uncertain as some lower-ranked nations still have active teams in European competitions.
Azerbaijan's clubs secured 2.875 points this season:
Qarabag & Zira – 1.250 each
Sabah – 0.250
Sumgayit – 0.125
At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 106.624 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
20.892
|
106.624
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
17.312
|
92.668
|
7/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
17.178
|
87.739
|
6/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
14.671
|
82.581
|
5/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
13.928
|
69.093
|
5/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
11.916
|
63.816
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
14.750
|
60.766
|
4/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
13.150
|
54.350
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
9.750
|
43.300
|
1/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
8.900
|
42.500
|
2/ 5
|
11
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
11.062
|
37.687
|
3/ 4
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
8.437
|
36.312
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.550
|
35.350
|
1/ 5
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
8.250
|
34.550
|
2/ 5
|
15
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
7.031
|
33.356
|
2/ 4
|
16
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
1/ 5
|
17
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
8.625
|
31.875
|
2/ 4
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.875
|
27.025
|
4
|
20
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
10.125
|
25.875
|
1/ 4
|
21
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
8.687
|
25.662
|
3/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.725
|
25.500
|
1/ 5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
3.600
|
24.400
|
5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
6.125
|
23.500
|
1/ 4
|
25
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
6.500
|
22.000
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
4
|
27
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.625
|
19.875
|
4
|
28
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
4
|
29
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
7.093
|
18.343
|
2/ 4
|
30
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
31
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
32
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
4.843
|
14.468
|
1/ 4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.062
|
13.020
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
35
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.875
|
12.250
|
4
|
36
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
37
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
3.406
|
11.906
|
1/ 4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz