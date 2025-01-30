30 January 2025
EN

Borussia Dortmund names Niko Kovač as new head coach

Football
News
30 January 2025 14:28
29
Borussia Dortmund names Niko Kovač as new head coach

Borussia Dortmund has officially appointed Niko Kovač as the club's new head coach, filling the vacancy left by Nuri Şahin's departure.

The club's press service confirmed the appointment, filling the vacancy left by Nuri Şahin, who was dismissed on January 22, Idman.biz reports.

Kovač, 53, has signed a contract running until the summer of 2026.

The Croatian coach will officially take charge of the team after their match against Hoffenheim on February 2.

Kovač brings extensive managerial experience, having previously led the Croatian national team, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, AS Monaco, and VfL Wolfsburg.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard
17:18
Football

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has parted ways with his position as head coach of Al-Ittifag

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."
16:50
Football

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."

The first goal scored by our team in this match will be the 500th goal for Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"
16:29
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"

Abbasov spoke about the decision made regarding Adil Naghiyev

Former club president arrested for bribery
16:17
Football

Former club president arrested for bribery

Sergei Anokhin, the former CEO of one of the betting companies, has been accused of offering a bribe of 60 million rubles

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”
15:20
Football

Vagif Sadygov: “Qarabag will deliver one of its best performances against Olympiacos”

Former AFFA Vice President believes the Azerbaijani champions will play with full determination

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS
29 January 18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds