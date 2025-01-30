Borussia Dortmund names Niko Kovač as new head coach

Borussia Dortmund has officially appointed Niko Kovač as the club's new head coach, filling the vacancy left by Nuri Şahin's departure.

The club's press service confirmed the appointment, filling the vacancy left by Nuri Şahin, who was dismissed on January 22, Idman.biz reports.

Kovač, 53, has signed a contract running until the summer of 2026.

The Croatian coach will officially take charge of the team after their match against Hoffenheim on February 2.

Kovač brings extensive managerial experience, having previously led the Croatian national team, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, AS Monaco, and VfL Wolfsburg.

