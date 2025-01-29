29 January 2025
EN

Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS

Football
News
29 January 2025 18:07
41
Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS

With 20 rounds completed in the Misli Premier League, the recent matches have been marked by a surprising goal drought among the top scorers.

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds of the national championship.

Top Scorers’ Standstill
For the past three rounds, the leading scorers’ list has remained unchanged. The top four players have not added to their goal tally since December 14, 2024:
- Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan), Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah) – 8 goals
- Davit Volkovi (Zira), Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) – 7 goals

Most Attempts on Goal
- Joy-Lance Mikels (Sabah) has taken the most shots – 58.
- Leroy Mickels (Shamakhi) follows closely with 57 shots.
- These two, along with Davit Volkovi (Zira), have also hit the target the most – 22 times each.
- Volkovi has demonstrated the best accuracy, scoring 7 goals from 34 attempts.
- The Mickels duo, however, have been less precise, missing the target 36 (Joy-Lance) and 35 (Leroy) times.

Blocked Shots
The player with the most blocked shots is Ruan Renato (Zira) – 16 times.
- Yuri Matias (Neftchi) and Dmytro Litvin (Sabail) have also had their shots blocked 15 times each.

Most Efficient Finisher

Among players with more than 20 shots, Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan) has the highest conversion rate.
- 25% of his attempts (8 goals from 32 shots) have found the net.

Set-Piece Specialists
- Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan) and Rafael Utzig (Zira) have each scored two goals from free kicks – the highest in the league.
- Turan Manafov (Kapaz) has attempted 10 free kicks but has yet to score.
- Toral Bayramov (Qarabag) has converted 1 of his 9 free kicks into a goal.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"
17:56
Football

Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"

Former Neftchi goalkeeper Ivan Brkic shared these thoughts in an interview

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win
17:45
Football

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win

Azerbaijani champions set for a crucial Europa League clash against Olympiacos

Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches
16:50
Football

Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches

AFFA announces a series of events to commemorate the legendary referee’s 100th anniversary

Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW
16:35
Football

Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Fuzuli Mammadov, head coach of Mingachevir FC, competing in the Azerbaijan First League, for Idman.biz
CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi
16:20
Football

CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi

Data-driven analysis suggests a stronger second half of the season for both clubs

Historic low for Neftchi - Analysis
15:40
Football

Historic low for Neftchi - Analysis

While teams fighting for European qualification remain competitive, the most striking development is the resurgence of bottom-tier clubs

Most read

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian