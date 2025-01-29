Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS

With 20 rounds completed in the Misli Premier League, the recent matches have been marked by a surprising goal drought among the top scorers.

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds of the national championship.

Top Scorers’ Standstill

For the past three rounds, the leading scorers’ list has remained unchanged. The top four players have not added to their goal tally since December 14, 2024:

- Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan), Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah) – 8 goals

- Davit Volkovi (Zira), Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) – 7 goals

Most Attempts on Goal

- Joy-Lance Mikels (Sabah) has taken the most shots – 58.

- Leroy Mickels (Shamakhi) follows closely with 57 shots.

- These two, along with Davit Volkovi (Zira), have also hit the target the most – 22 times each.

- Volkovi has demonstrated the best accuracy, scoring 7 goals from 34 attempts.

- The Mickels duo, however, have been less precise, missing the target 36 (Joy-Lance) and 35 (Leroy) times.

Blocked Shots

The player with the most blocked shots is Ruan Renato (Zira) – 16 times.

- Yuri Matias (Neftchi) and Dmytro Litvin (Sabail) have also had their shots blocked 15 times each.

Most Efficient Finisher

Among players with more than 20 shots, Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan) has the highest conversion rate.

- 25% of his attempts (8 goals from 32 shots) have found the net.

Set-Piece Specialists

- Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan) and Rafael Utzig (Zira) have each scored two goals from free kicks – the highest in the league.

- Turan Manafov (Kapaz) has attempted 10 free kicks but has yet to score.

- Toral Bayramov (Qarabag) has converted 1 of his 9 free kicks into a goal.

