29 January 2025
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

29 January 2025
Reports indicate that Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Boniface.

Idman.biz reports that Boniface will join the Saudi club in a deal worth €60 million. Leverkusen’s head coach, Xabi Alonso, confirmed that negotiations between the two parties are ongoing. The forward is expected to earn €15 million per year at Al-Nassr.

Boniface is currently under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2028. So far this season, he has recorded 8 goals and 1 assist in 15 matches.

