Ticket prices for Olympiacos - Qarabag match

Vouchers for fans of Qarabag to attend the Europa League league phase match against Olympiacos will go on sale.

Idman.biz reports that fans who wish to watch the match in Greece and support the Azerbaijani champions will be able to purchase vouchers starting today on iTicket.az, which will be available for online sale.

Fans can exchange the vouchers for tickets on match day between 19:00 and 21:00 at the 27th sector entrance of the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus. The price of the tickets is 50 AZN.

Please note that the vouchers will only be available for sale on iTicket.az. There will be no voucher or ticket sales at the stadium.

The Olympiacos - Qarabag match will kick off at midnight Baku time on January 30.

Idman.biz