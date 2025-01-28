El Clasico goes global? Barcelona eyes Wembley for iconic showdown

Barcelona is considering hosting their upcoming El Clasico clash against Real Madrid outside of Spain, as part of LaLiga’s 35th round.

According to Daily Mail, Idman.biz reports that the Catalan club is exploring alternative venues due to concerns that their iconic Camp Nou stadium will not be ready in time.

One of the leading options is England’s Wembley Stadium, the second-largest stadium in Europe after Camp Nou, with a seating capacity of over 90,000. Barcelona's management sees Wembley as a fitting choice, given its sentimental value to the club. It was at this stadium that Barcelona secured the European Cup in 1992 and the UEFA Champions League title in 2011.

Notably, both LaLiga officials and the Spanish Football Federation have expressed support for Barcelona's proposal. The highly anticipated Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match is scheduled for May 11.

